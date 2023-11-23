Dalai Lama to visit Sikkim from December 11-14

After cancelling his Sikkim visit last month due to health concerns, Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama would be on four-day sojourn to the north-eastern state from December 11 to 14, where he will impart teachings and partake in other events in Gangtok, the capital city nestled near the China border.

The Dalai Lama’s office has released the itinerary of his visit on their official website. It would be his first visit to Sikkim after a gap of 13 years.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing border dispute between China and India, the leader’s visit holds much significance and is expected to attract attention from various quarters, despite China’s consistent opposition and objections to the Dalai Lama’s activities.