Daljit Kaur managed US-based gangster Amrit Bal’s money: Cops

Daljit Kaur alias Maano, one of the accused out of 13, arrested by Khanna police for planning target killings in Punjab, used to handle all the cash transactions of the outfits. According to the police, Amrit Bal used to supply weapons and cash to members of his gang through Maano.

The police are investigating how Maano had come in contact with the gangster Amrit Bal. The police officials said that Maano was married and had a child. A resident of Jadu Nangal in Amritsar, Maano had deserted her husband and started living separately. Her son is also living with her husband.

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said that Amrit Bal was close to the woman and used to stay at her house whenever he came to Punjab. He used to assign the task of conducting recce of their probable targets, as he assumed that being a woman the police would not suspect Maano.

“We have also come to know that while hatching any conspiracy and assigning the task to the members of his gang, Amrit Bal used to keep Maano in the loop. Moreover, he used to send money and weapons to Maano, who further distributed among the members of the gang,”said the IG.

“The police expect important information from the woman during interrogation. She has no past criminal record,”he added.

The Khanna police had busted the target killing and extortion module operated by a United States-based gangster with links to the international terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International with the arrest of 13 accused, including a woman on Wednesday. According to the police at least six political and several religious leaders of the city were on the target of the accused.

