Ludhiana: Drug addicts selling parts of Damaged transformers for daily dose

Damaged transformers continue to lie abandoned in various sub-divisions of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) central zone. As per department officials, these transformers are to be returned to the store room for proper disposal or re-use. However, it was seen that around 15 damaged transformers are left outside the sub-division office on Hambran Road.

They said that officials could salvage the usable parts for repairs and maintenance of other units, thereby reducing costs and improving efficiency. (iStock)

A PSPCL official, wishing not to be named, said that these transformers have become a target for drug addicts, who extract and sell valuable parts, such as metals, from them. He said that along with aiding their addiction, this also results in loss of crucial components of the transformers.

The problem is not limited to the Hambaran Road sub-division alone. Damaged transformers can be seen outside various other sub-divisions, including Model Town, Jamalpur and Focal Point, among others. As per officials, the replacements will be received after submitting them to the store room.

Residents of the area have expressed their concerns, pointing out that these neglected transformers cause a loss for the public exchequer. They said that officials could salvage the usable parts for repairs and maintenance of other units, thereby reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Hambran road resident Anshu Vaid, “The issue requires immediate attention from the authorities. Efforts must be made to ensure the proper storage and disposal of these units. Additionally, a streamlined process for managing such issues should be put in place.’’

PSPCL central zone chief engineer Inderpal Singh said that the return of damaged transformers is essential for officers to receive replacements. He said that as some of these remain sub-judice, the department cannot put them to use.