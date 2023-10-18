Dammu Ravi calls for sharing India’s best practices with Indo-Pacific

Dammu Ravi, secretary, Union ministry of external affairs, emphasised the importance of the global south and called for sharing best practices of India with partners of the Indo-Pacific region during an international conference at Kurukshetra University (KU) on Tuesday.

Dammu Ravi said free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific will determine the future of global development, despite the competition but it has to be directed towards creating an inclusive global value chain. (HT File Photo)

Speaking as the chief guest at the two-day conference on “Geo-strategic, geo-economic and geo-political developments in Indo-Pacific region” organised by the International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies and department of economics, KU, Ravi said, “How rising India and China, the two powers emerging in the 21st century, will manage their differences will determine the future of the global geo-strategic and geo-political development.

Economic integration, infrastructure development, inclusiveness and a peaceful security environment are some factors that have shifted the focus from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

Dammu said free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific will determine the future of global development, despite the competition but it has to be directed towards creating an inclusive global value chain.

KU vice-chancellor (V-C) Som Nath Sachdeva said the university is ready to take any responsibility to create an Indo-Pacific university network in the area of blue economy, climate change and strategic research, and policy-related matters.

