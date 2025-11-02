Darbar Move: After 4 years, offices to reopen in Jammu tomorrow

After a hiatus of over four years, Darbar Move offices are all set to reopen in Jammu, the winter capital, from November 3. The National Conference (NC) government, headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah, recently restored the biannual practice, a decision widely welcomed across Jammu. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had scrapped the practice in 2021, citing annual expenditure of ₹200 crore to shuffle staff and records every six months. A security official stands guard outside the civil secretariat ahead of the Darbar Move in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

An official communication stated that all departments operating from the civil secretariat, Srinagar, will relocate to the winter capital of Jammu. The reopening marks the commencement of the government’s six-month functioning from Jammu, aimed at maintaining administrative accessibility and continuity during the Valley’s harsh winter months. The practice of shifting Darbar Move offices was abandoned after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

“Arrangements are being made for a hassle-free re-opening of the Darbar Move offices here in Jammu on November 3,” said a senior home department official. The government has also issued the roster of ministers for the months of November and December specifying their availability at the civil secretariat.

According to a government order, Javid Ahmad Dar, minister for agriculture production, rural development and panchayati raj, cooperative and election departments, shall be available at the civil secretariat from November 3 to 7; Sakeena Masood (Itoo), minister for health and medical education, school education, higher education and social welfare departments, from November 10 to 14; Satish Sharma, minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, transport, science and technology, information technology, youth services and sports, and ARI and trainings departments, from November 17 to 21; deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary from November 24 to 28; Javed Ahmed Rana, minister for Jal Shakti, forest, ecology and environment and tribal affairs departments, from December 1 to 5.

This arrangement has been done by the chief minister Omar Abdullah himself to ensure quick and effective governance to the people, said the official.

However, the subordinate offices of the home department, under the direct control of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, will continue to function simultaneously at both Srinagar and Jammu as usual.

On Saturday, the staff and compulsory records started moving down to Jammu from Srinagar via NH-44. “Only important records are being physically moved or shifted, while the rest of the e-records and files will be transferred through e-devices,” said the official.

A top traffic police officer said that the movement on NH-44 was being closely monitored and regulated by the traffic police in coordination with the district police, civil administration and NHAI authorities. “The movement of Darbar Move staff and records is being prioritised,” he said.

To ensure hassle-free movement, only downward traffic (Srinagar to Jammu) is being allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) on November 1 and 2. Public and private vehicle operators were already informed to plan their travel accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement on November 1 and 2.

As a part of the full Darbar Move, 39 offices, including the chief minister’s secretariat and all other departments of the civil secretariat, will move to Jammu.