Data shows BJPs poor showing in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that statistics showed how poor is the performance of BJP government in Haryana. In a statement, Hooda said government data showed that Haryana under the BJP rule became a poor state where 75% of the population is living below the poverty line. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

The former CM said, “The total population of Haryana was 2.80 crore. It is very sad that 2.11 crore people have been pushed into poverty by the BJP. Being BPL meant that the BJP government has not been able to provide employment, quality education, health care, adequate food, clean water, proper sanitation and safe housing to such a large population.”