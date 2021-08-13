Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dattatreya to unfurl Tricolour in Gurugram on I-Day
chandigarh news

Dattatreya to unfurl Tricolour in Gurugram on I-Day

Haryana will hold the state-level Independence Day function at Gurugram where governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag in Gurugram and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Faridabad. (HT File)

Haryana will hold the state-level Independence Day function at Gurugram where governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag.

The ‘At Home’ will be organised in Gurugram later in the evening on the same day, an official spokesperson said.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Faridabad, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala at Mahendragarh, Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta at Karnal, and deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa at Bhiwani.

According to the spokesperson, among the cabinet ministers, Anil Vij will unfurl the Tricolour at Ambala, Kanwar Pal at Charkhi Dadri, Mool Chand Sharma at Palwal, Ranjit Singh at Fatehabad, JP Dalal at Panchkula, and Banwari Lal at Panipat.

Minister of state OP Yadav will unfurl the national flag at Yamunanagar, Kamlesh Dhanda at Hisar, Anoop Dhanak at Rewari, and Sandeep Singh at Nuh.

The Karnal divisional commissioner will hoist national flag at Kaithal, Rohtak divisional commissioner at Rohtak, Hisar divisional commissioner at Sirsa, and Kurukshetra deputy commissioner at Kurukshetra.

If any of the dignitaries or officers are unable to reach the places due to any reason, the DC concerned will hoist the national flag there, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts

This clip from an Australian zoo is all about overload of koala cuteness. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP