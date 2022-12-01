Daughters are pride, not burden: President Murmu

: Lauding Haryana’s improved sex ratio since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in 2015, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that Haryana’s eminent sportswomen should be made the brand ambassadors of the campaign to make families realise that daughters are their pride and not burden.

On the last day of her two-day visit to Haryana, Murmu interacted with doctors, ASHA workers, ANMs associated with the save girl child campaign and leading women sportspersons at Haryana Raj Bhawan here. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and governor Bandaru Dattatreya were also present on the occasion.

She was apprised of the success achieved by Haryana under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign that chief minister Khattar himself monitors and the extreme risks pregnant women volunteers undertake by becoming a decoy to nab those involved in sex determination tests.

After a doctor, who is a key strategist of the save the girl child programme, gave a brief presentation to President Murmu, she praised the state government for the painstaking efforts in saving the girl child.

President Murmu said that Haryana’s women sportspersons should be the brand ambassadors of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

“Whenever Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign teams visit a family to make them aware... it should be ensured that such families meet eminent women sportspersons to inspire them and help them realise that daughters are pride and not a burden,” the President said.

On the occasion, an ASHA worker shared her experiences and informed the President about her association with the campaign since 2015 and how she has been associated with19 sex determination raids across the state.

Hearing her story, the President asked if the women volunteers face any resistance from their families when they venture out on such duties. As the answer was in negative, the President said that the way daughters of Haryana have raised the pride of their families and the state on the global stage in sports, it is one of the best examples of women empowerment.

“If men and women walk together, then the family, society and country will progress. However, women face more challenges in their life than men... it is the responsibility of the family, society and government to nurture and empower the girl child,” said the President, hoping that Haryana will continue to boost the morale of daughters.

Haryana has improved Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), a critical indicator of gender equality after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched save the girl child campaign from Panipat in 2015.

The annual SRB of the state in 2011 was 833 and it rose to 876 in 2015. The SRB further improved to 900 in 2016, while the annual SRB jumped to 923 in 2019 and it was 922 female births per 1,000 male in 2020. The annual SRB in 2021 stood at 914 female births per 1,000 males. It is expected to register a significant improvement after the latest census data is released in view of improvement in the SRB.

President Murmu also interacted with women sportspersons. Mountaineer Anita Kundu of Hisar district, who has hoisted the tricolour three times on Mount Everest, shared her story how her mother supported her after her father’s death.

Responding to a question of President Murmu, chief minister said that now the mindset of people has changed and that now in Haryana, birth of every daughter is celebrated.

Khattar said the daughters of Haryana are moving forward in every field. Haryana government is also helping the daughters so that they can achieve new heights in life and bring laurels to their families, state and country, Khattar said.