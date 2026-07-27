DAV College convocation: Use your skills to serve society, nation, Kovind exhorts youth

Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday urged the youth to use their skills and expertise for the betterment of society and nation building.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind conferring degrees on students at DAV College in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. (HT photo)

Delivering a convocation address at DAV College, Kovind said every individual was equipped with a special skill and the need was to recognise it and use it not only to secure a good job but also as a tool to improve society.

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“It’s a landmark day for all of you who will get the degrees. Now you will graduate to another level where you will face new situations and new challenges. You will step into a world full of opportunities as well as responsibilities. Keep your compassion intact and enthusiasm alive,” he said.

Kovind conferred degrees on 403 graduate and postgraduate students.

“Pursue your goals, keep learning and remain committed to excellence,” he added.

Urging the youth to contribute to making India a developed nation by 2047, he said they had the potential to take the country to new heights.

The former President said that the DAV institutions had a powerful legacy, blending modern education with traditional values. “The organisation deserves all the praise for maintaining academic excellence and imparting high-class education to the students,” he said, adding that he had also studied at one of the DAV institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna, Panjab University college development council dean Ravi Inder Singh, DAV college managing committee Anoop Kumar and principal Vinay Kumar were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna, Panjab University college development council dean Ravi Inder Singh, DAV college managing committee Anoop Kumar and principal Vinay Kumar were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}