Day 3 of chain hunger strike: BJP extends support to Ludhiana MC employees’ stir

As the chain hunger strike by municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— entered the third day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to the protesting employees on Thursday.

The employees’ union has been protesting against the MC over its failure in regularising the contractual staff despite the notification issued by the previous Congress government.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, among other leaders, participated in the protest outside the MC’s Zone-A office and said they would support to the employees in their fight to get their genuine demand fulfilled.

Chairperson of the employees’ union Vijay Danav said they would further raise the agitation in the coming days if their demand is not fulfilled by the civic body.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had also extended support to the protesting employees.

The MC officials said they were seeking clarification in this regard from the state government and the final decision has to be taken by the state government.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Geja Ram Valmiki also conducted a meeting with the protesting employees in Zone-A office and assured that he would take up the matter with the state government.