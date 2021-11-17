Day after carpeting, road in Ludhiana scrapes off

The tall claims made by authorities regarding the quality of development works have fallen flat after the hotmix material started scraping off from the surface of the Model Town-Jawaddi road, a day after the road was carpeted by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

Shopkeepers in the area complained that the material started scraping off after the surface on Tuesday morning. Soon after the complaint was submitted, LIT officials reached the spot for inspection.

Submitting a complaint with the authorities, RTI activist Arvind Sharma said the half portion of the road was carpeted on Monday evening, while the other half is being constructed on Tuesday. The project is being taken up at the cost of around ₹2 crore.

“The area falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC), but the road is being constructed by LIT due to the shortage of funds faced by the MC. No official of the MC or LIT was present on the spot when the road was carpeted and the material scraped off when scratched with shoes on Tuesday morning. It is a sheer wastage of public funds and action should be taken against the contractor and officials. I have submitted a complaint with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and will file a complaint with the local bodies department in the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, LIT executive engineer Jagdev Singh claimed that they had checked the road and it was being carpeted properly. “Only around 4*6 inches of road portion was damaged that too due to the leakage of diesel at the spot. The diesel might have leaked from the machinery being used by the contractor to construct the road. Other spots were also checked, but everything was fine. The damaged portion has also been repaired,” he said.

Previously too, residents had complained against alleged inferior quality road construction works done in Kitchlu Nagar, Haibowal, SBS Nagar among other areas.