Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest

A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The coaching institutes also remained closed for the day and staff members reached the mini-secretariat to submit a memorandum to the district authorities, demanding better security.

Rajeev Sharma, the owner of a private coaching centre, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.”

The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday. The assailants, who had their faces covered with masks, came on a motorcycle and showered bullets on the front door of the institute. Staff and students, however, escaped unhurt.

Kurukshetra additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that on the complaint of the staff members, the FIR has been registered under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 427(mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}