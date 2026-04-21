Day after Hisar DSP refutes allegations: JJP to move Rights panel for ‘wrongful’ arrests, says Chautala

Haryana former deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday accused the Haryana Police of arresting JJP workers without warrants or prior notice, and claimed that police conducted illegal house searches during which digital video recorders (DVRs) were stolen.

Chautala said that JJP has passed two resolutions in response to the episode. (Sant Arora/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chautala said that JJP will file a complaint with the Haryana Human Rights Commission regarding the “wrongful” arrests and will pursue a separate case in a special court in Hisar.

Chautala’s response comes a day after Hisar DSP (headquarters), Kamaljeet Singh, released a CCTV footage and claimed that an escort vehicle part of Chautala’s cavalcade tried to hit the police vehicle several times and the escort vehicle was rashly driven.

Chautala was addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting of senior party leaders on the recent unrest at Guru Jambheshwar University (GJU) in Hisar on April 16 and 17, which resulted in the arrest of six party workers.

Chautala said that JJP has passed two resolutions in response to the episode. One addressing the rights of students and the other focusing on the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state. Chautala claimed that the local superintendent of police (SP) and his subordinates are merely “pawns” in a larger conspiracy orchestrated by higher authorities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that the party possesses evidence of misconduct, noting that a DSP who was present during the arrest of Ravi Ahuja, one of six arrested workers, was later, in a conflict of interest, assigned to lead the inquiry into the matter. He further alleged that CIA staff were present at the scene and that official records show a vehicle was inconsistently marked as both “on duty” and “off duty” during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the party possesses evidence of misconduct, noting that a DSP who was present during the arrest of Ravi Ahuja, one of six arrested workers, was later, in a conflict of interest, assigned to lead the inquiry into the matter. He further alleged that CIA staff were present at the scene and that official records show a vehicle was inconsistently marked as both “on duty” and “off duty” during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Chautala highlighted a specific instance of alleged police brutality at a party worker’s residence, where he claimed officials forcibly removed a DVR while physically stepping on his minor girl’s foot. He announced that the party will approach the SC/ST Commission regarding this incident, alleging that the officials involved also used casteist remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chautala highlighted a specific instance of alleged police brutality at a party worker’s residence, where he claimed officials forcibly removed a DVR while physically stepping on his minor girl’s foot. He announced that the party will approach the SC/ST Commission regarding this incident, alleging that the officials involved also used casteist remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Additionally, the JJP plans to file a complaint with the Haryana Human Rights Commission regarding the “wrongful” arrests and will pursue a separate case in a special court in Hisar. The former deputy CM expressed frustration with the state’s top brass, claiming that the DGP had blocked his number after he attempted to discuss these grievances.

Demanding a judicial inquiry, Chautala called for the immediate suspension of all involved police personnel and the transfer of senior officers to police headquarters. He criticised the university administration for taking strict action against students over minor property damage—which he described as merely a “broken vase”, and announced that the JJP will challenge a separate FIR registered in Kurukshetra involving a damaged chair.

Chautala has announced that a Mahapanchayat will be organised on April 27 at Krantiman Park in Hisar as a social protest against the functioning of the Haryana Police. He appealed to people to rise above political affiliations and participate in large numbers in support of students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON