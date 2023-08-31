Day after killing Amritsar minor, stalker shoots self, hospitalised

The Ajnala youth who allegedly shot dead a 15-year-old girl whom he had been stalking for around six months, shot himself with the same weapon on Wednesday.

The girl was sitting in the verandah of her aunt’s house with another relative in Amritsar on Tuesday when the stalker barged into the house, shot the girl with a pistol and fled the spot. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was rushed to the Ajnala civil hospital and later referred to Guru Nanak Dev hospital in Amritsar in view of his critical condition. He had shot himself in the stomach, sources said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural) Satinder Singh said, “The accused has been arrested from the hospital. We have also arrested his sister’s husband, who had allegedly been harassing the victim over phone. He had been aware that the accused was stalking the minor girl and supporting him in the act.”

The SSP said their teams are conducting raids to nab a third accused, who was allegedly accompanying the alleged stalker on a scooter when he shot dead the girl.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act against the trio at Ajnala police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

The girl was allegedly stalked for several months, forcing her family to send her off to her aunt’s home in the hope that the ordeal would end but he followed her there too. The girl was sitting in the verandah of her aunt’s house with another relative on Tuesday when the accused barged into the house, shot the girl with a pistol and fled the spot.

She suffered a bullet injury on the right side of neck and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON