chandigarh news

Day after monsoon’s arrival, mercury rises by almost 7 notches in Chandigarh

With the onset of monsoon now declared in Chandigarh, chances of rain will continue till July 5, although the spells will not be as heavy as seen on Thursday
Visitors enjoying the weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After 72.9 mm rain on Thursday, the city recorded sunny weather on Friday that pushed the maximum temperature up from 26.9°C on Thursday to 33.6°C on Friday.

But with the onset of monsoon now declared in the city, chances of rain will continue till July 5, although the spells will not be as heavy as seen on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 26.4°C on Thursday to 25.6°C on Friday, one degree above normal. It may increase to around 27°C over the next three days.

The maximum temperature, which was 2.1 degrees below normal on Friday, is likely to stay in the same ballpark over the next few days.

