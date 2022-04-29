Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day after rape bid, 18-year-old held in Ludhiana

A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused
A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused on Thursday. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused on Thursday.

The accused, Parshant Kumar, 18, is a resident of Sarpanch Colony. Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Jamalpur station house officer, said the accused used to work at a makeshift eatery outside the shop, and had been stalking the woman since then.

“On April 27, the accused found the woman alone at the shop and barged inside on the pretext of porting his mobile number, and attempted to sexually abuse her,” he said. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was arrested from Sarpanch Colony.

He was produced before the court on Thursday, and sent to judicial remand.

