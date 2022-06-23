Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Day temperature rises to 34.9°C in Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department has forecast no rain in Chandigarh till June 28 when pre-monsoon showers are expected to begin
Residents using a dupatta to shield themselves from the scorching sun in Sector 34, Chandigarh. Compared to 31.5°C on Tuesday, the day temperature jumped to 34.9°C on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After five days of rain, city’s dry spell started on Wednesday with a rise in the maximum temperature.

Compared to 31.5°C on Tuesday, the day temperature jumped to 34.9°C, but was still three degrees below normal.

While the region awaits the arrival of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no rain till June 28 when pre-monsoon showers are expected to begin. Monsoon is likely to arrive in a couple of days thereon. It is currently starting to enter Uttar Pradesh, as per IMD.

Monsoon is likely to arrive in a couple of days after June 28. (HT)
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “For the next few days, the weather is expected to remain dry with low chances of rain as no major Western Disturbances are expected in the region. But easterly winds will keep the temperature from going over 40°C as seen earlier this month.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also went up from 22.4°C on Tuesday to 26.3°C on Wednesday, two degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the day temperature is expected to rise to around 37°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 25°C.

