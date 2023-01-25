DC unveils pictorial work depicting sunrise of Punjab 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 25, 2023 12:11 AM IST

DC Surabhi Malik congratulated artist Harpreet Sandhu for innovative pictorial work highlighting scenic locations of Punjab.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik unveiling the pictorial work depicting sunrise of Punjab 2023 compiled by author, environmentalist and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik unveiled the pictorial work depicting sunrise of Punjab 2023 compiled by author, environmentalist and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu on Tuesday.

The pictorial visuals convey a befitting message for humanity that Sun is the essence of life on Earth, as all the seconds, minutes, hours, days, months and seasons originate from Sun, which symbolizes a new dawn, a new ray of hope, warmth, and a bright new day to start a new page of life every day which will motivate people of Ludhiana to rededicate themselves for preservation of nature.

With this, Harpreet Sandhu also presented portrait of national bird Peacock symbolising “Rangla Punjab” captured in the forest area of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.

