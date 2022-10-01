Deakin University Hub to be set up at Chitkara University

Deakin University, Australia, has announced the establishment of its varsity hub on the Chitkara University campus. The announcement was made to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence and almost three decades of Deakin’s engagement with India.

Over the past years, Deakin University through its offices in New Delhi has setup innovative models of study with Chitkara University in software and mechatronics engineering. These study pathways facilitate Indian students to study two years of Deakin University’s licensed curriculum at Chitkara University before transferring for the remaining two years onshore at Deakin University in Australia.

The hub will act as the central point of all engagement activities for the pathway programmes and will foster collaboration and deliver the key objective of the National Education Policy, namely the internationalisation of education.

Deakin University president and vice-chancellor, Professor Iain Martin, visited Chitkara University’s campus in Chandigarh to announce the establishment of the hub.

Speaking at the launch, professor Iain Martin, president and vice-chancellor, Deakin University, said, “Deakin has been a leader in student satisfaction and student experience in Victoria for six consecutive years, while also having the most satisfied graduates in the state for 12 years in a row.”

Ravneet Pawha, vice-president (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, “We have a long-standing partnership with Chitkara University and we are aligned in our vision of preparing young India for the future. The key objectives for the hub at Chitkara will be to focus on joint programs, student mobility and engagement, research and innovation, and capacity building and skilling.”

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University said, “I am very excited to announce the launch of the Deakin University hub on the Chitkara University campus. We have re-energized the higher education system under the realm of NEP 2020.”