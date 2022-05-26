Death in police custody: Kin stage protest in Ludhiana
The family and relatives of Deepak Shukla, who died in February 2020 after allegedly being tortured in police custody, staged a sit-in protest outside the police commissioner’s office demanding immediate arrest of the accused cops on Wednesday.
The protesters demanded the arrest of then sub-inspector Richa Rani, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaskaran Singh and ASI Charanjit Singh. The cops were suspended after a probe.
The victim’s father, Vinod Kumar Shukla of Mandi Ahmedgarh said a local court had issued non-bailable warrants against the accused, but the cops were deliberately not arresting the trio.
Deepak had been arrested on charges of vehicle lifting on February 22, 2020. The court had sent him to two-day police remand. Two days later, he was sent to judicial custody, where he died on February 27. A probe was initiated, and an FIR was lodged against the cops on April 14, 202.
The accused were booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Ludhiana | Road safety activists demand legal action against BJP unit president
Two days after BJP district president Pushpinder Singhal accused traffic cops of misbehaving with him, a road safety NGO has demanded legal action against the politician for obstructing police personnel from discharging their duty. The BJP leader said he did not mind the challan, but the traffic cops' behaviour was unacceptable. The leader then sat on the bonnet of the cops' car, which was purportedly standing in a no-parking zone, demanding issuance of challan.
Bus drivers of 2 pvt schools in Ludhiana challaned for violating safety norms
A joint team of the district child protection unit and local police, education and transport departments on Wednesday challaned bus drivers of two private schools in Shastri Nagar for violation of provisions under the Safe School Transport Policy. The checks were conducted at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School and RS Model Senior Secondary School, both in Shastri Nagar.
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to two linked with SFJ in sedition, UAPA cases
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to two persons, allegedly with links to the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) being tried under the sedition law. The Duo, Dharminder Singh, alias Fauji, and one more were booked for various offences in an FIR in May 2018, including 124-A (sedition) and under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at police station Rangar Nangal in Batala.
Ludhiana woman given ‘triple talaq’ on paper, matchmaker among 4 booked
Almost a year after a newlywed man allegedly attempted to divorce Gulzar Nabi's wife through 'triple talaq' for not bringing a car in dowry, police booked him, his parents and a matchmaker on Wednesday. The woman's father, Yusuf of Kubba village, Samrala, said his daughter had married Gulzar Nabi on March 11, 2021. No arrests have been made so far.
Incinerators, upgrade for parks approved by Chandigarh MC’s finance panel
The municipal corporation's finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved the proposal for procurement and installation of three incinerators at material recovery facilities at a cost of ₹30 lakh and the work of development of eight parks in Industrial Area Phase I and II, by providing horticulture works at an estimated cost of ₹44.79 lakh.
