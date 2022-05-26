Death in police custody: Kin stage protest in Ludhiana

The family and relatives of Deepak Shukla, who died in February 2020 after allegedly being tortured in police custody, staged a sit-in protest outside the police commissioner’s office demanding immediate arrest of the accused cops on Wednesday.

The protesters demanded the arrest of then sub-inspector Richa Rani, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaskaran Singh and ASI Charanjit Singh. The cops were suspended after a probe.

The victim’s father, Vinod Kumar Shukla of Mandi Ahmedgarh said a local court had issued non-bailable warrants against the accused, but the cops were deliberately not arresting the trio.

Deepak had been arrested on charges of vehicle lifting on February 22, 2020. The court had sent him to two-day police remand. Two days later, he was sent to judicial custody, where he died on February 27. A probe was initiated, and an FIR was lodged against the cops on April 14, 202.

The accused were booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).