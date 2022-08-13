Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Death of five-yr-old outside Golden Temple; mother arrested

Published on Aug 13, 2022 01:27 AM IST
The dead body of the five-yr-old girl was found on Thursday evening from the verandah outside the Golden Temple complex near its main entrance. The woman, who left her there, was spotted in the CCTV footage that went viral
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: Police have arrested the mother of a five-year-old girl, who was found dead outside the Golden Temple here, for allegedly killing her daughter, sources said on Friday.

The dead body of the girl was found on Thursday evening from the verandah outside the shrine complex near its main entrance. The woman, who left her there, was spotted in the CCTV footage that went viral.

According to police, the girl was murdered and her dead body was left there. The CCTV footage revealed that the accused was carrying the girl, who was motionless. The woman’s 7-year-old son was also accompanying her.

The woman, who belongs to Yamunanagar, was returning via Rajpura, police sources said, adding that they established contact with Rajpura and Yamunanagar police and the woman was arrested.

The accused woman’s husband has already lodged her missing report and it has been learnt that the woman allegedly killed her daughter over her extramarital affairs, the sources said.

Police said that the accused was being taken to Amritsar for questioning and further action in the case. ENDS

