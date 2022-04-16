Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Friday.
The delegation led by IMA Punjab secretary Dr Sunil Katyal, IMA – Ludhiana Chapter president Dr Bimal Kanish, IMA patron Dr Manoj Sobti and owner of the hospital Atima Gupta, among others, met CP and DCP and blamed the cops for working under political pressure and making a doctor scapegoat to appease the mob.
“We have been told that a medical board has been formed that will submit its report to the state government. We have faith in the system,” Dr Katyal said.
Earlier, during the day, the state body of IMA was contemplating going on a state-wide strike. Sources said that IMA office bearers were persuaded by the authorities.
The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
“We urge the authorities to initiate a free and fair probe into the whole episode. Everyone should refrain from making unnecessary judgement till the matter is under investigation. We request the investigating agencies to carry on the probe in accordance with the guidelines of Supreme Court of India, which mandates the opinion of an authorised or expert committee to be taken before registration of a case against doctors for alleged negligence. Media and public at large are requested to have faith in our investigating agencies and do not issue statements maligning the reputation of the hospital, without any evidence,” professor at DMC&H, Rupesh Chaudhary, and member of Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society said.
Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin said “As per the media reports, Dr Ravi was arrested without getting any expert opinion from a competent doctor or board of doctors, which is an utter violation of Supreme Court guidelines. ”
He added, “The state body has full belief in the judicial process of the country and is hoping that the law will take its due course in a rightful manner to bring truth and justice to the case.”
“The PCMS Association has expressed solidarity and support for the cause and also demanded that Dr Ravi should be released immediately and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India must be taken into account in all cases in future,” Dr Rohit Rampal, Ludhiana PCMSA, vice-president said.
Centre closed till investigation completes: CS Dr SP Singh
In the meantime, civil surgeon Dr S P Singh said as per the protocol, the centre has been closed for investigation.
He said the board consisting of the deputy medical commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), social security officer, members of the NGO and others will investigate and submit its report to the state under a sealed cover.
The incident
Sahil Jaggi, 37, who was suffering from alcohol addiction, was rushed to the hospital on April 13 and died under mysterious circumstances. The family members of the deceased claimed that the victim died of medical negligence. Relatives of the deceased staged dharna following which the police registered the case at attending Dr Ravi under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
-
Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators. DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
-
Two booked in Bareilly for listening to song praising Pakistan
Two Muslim boys were booked for allegedly hampering national integration by listening to a song hailing Pakistan on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused belonging to Singhai Murawan village in the Bhuta area of Bareilly district after an altercation over the issue with a local resident named Ashish Patel, police said. The accused, who are cousins, run a grocery shop.
-
3-day basketball tournament by BFI kicks off in Ludhiana
A three-day Basketball Federation of India-Indian National Basketball League 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, kicked off on Friday. A total of 67 league matches were scheduled for Day-1 and 43 matches were concluded till writing of the report, including eight senior men category matches, 29 under-18 men category matches, and six under-18 girls matches. Ludhiana was chosen by BFI from 20 other cities to host the 3x3 format tournament.
-
Recently opened Jawaddi cut sees surge in accidents, Ludhiana MC directed to install traffic lights
Repugnant to the idea of facilitating Jawaddi residents with a short route, the move to open Jawaddi cut at Southern bypass has turned the site into an accident-prone area. Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, also urged the authorities to reconsider the move. Verma said vehicles move at fast speed on the main road and opening the cut will certainly increase the chances of mishaps.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics