Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat

A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Friday.

The delegation led by IMA Punjab secretary Dr Sunil Katyal, IMA – Ludhiana Chapter president Dr Bimal Kanish, IMA patron Dr Manoj Sobti and owner of the hospital Atima Gupta, among others, met CP and DCP and blamed the cops for working under political pressure and making a doctor scapegoat to appease the mob.

“We have been told that a medical board has been formed that will submit its report to the state government. We have faith in the system,” Dr Katyal said.

Earlier, during the day, the state body of IMA was contemplating going on a state-wide strike. Sources said that IMA office bearers were persuaded by the authorities.

The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.

“We urge the authorities to initiate a free and fair probe into the whole episode. Everyone should refrain from making unnecessary judgement till the matter is under investigation. We request the investigating agencies to carry on the probe in accordance with the guidelines of Supreme Court of India, which mandates the opinion of an authorised or expert committee to be taken before registration of a case against doctors for alleged negligence. Media and public at large are requested to have faith in our investigating agencies and do not issue statements maligning the reputation of the hospital, without any evidence,” professor at DMC&H, Rupesh Chaudhary, and member of Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society said.

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin said “As per the media reports, Dr Ravi was arrested without getting any expert opinion from a competent doctor or board of doctors, which is an utter violation of Supreme Court guidelines. ”

He added, “The state body has full belief in the judicial process of the country and is hoping that the law will take its due course in a rightful manner to bring truth and justice to the case.”

“The PCMS Association has expressed solidarity and support for the cause and also demanded that Dr Ravi should be released immediately and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court of India must be taken into account in all cases in future,” Dr Rohit Rampal, Ludhiana PCMSA, vice-president said.

Centre closed till investigation completes: CS Dr SP Singh

In the meantime, civil surgeon Dr S P Singh said as per the protocol, the centre has been closed for investigation.

He said the board consisting of the deputy medical commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), social security officer, members of the NGO and others will investigate and submit its report to the state under a sealed cover.

The incident

Sahil Jaggi, 37, who was suffering from alcohol addiction, was rushed to the hospital on April 13 and died under mysterious circumstances. The family members of the deceased claimed that the victim died of medical negligence. Relatives of the deceased staged dharna following which the police registered the case at attending Dr Ravi under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.