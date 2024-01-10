Death of patient on stretcher in Ludhiana civil hospital: Three doctors issued show cause notice

: The health department has issued show cause notices to three doctors in the case of the death of a 45-year-old patient after falling from a stretcher at the civil hospital in August last year, while one emergency medical officer at the time of the incident has been chargesheeted, civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh has confirmed. The three doctors, include specialists in medicine and orthotics, as well as an emergency nodal officer. (Getty image)

Dr Aulakh said that the health secretary has directed the doctors to present their case before the four-member team, led by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, within 21 days. Failure to respond within the period may lead to further action based on the investigation committee’s report.

On August 27, an unidentified person tragically lost his life after falling from a stretcher at the civil hospital, prompting a thorough inquiry by the chief secretary of Punjab and resulting in the suspension of three employees of the medical facility. The hospital staff faced increased scrutiny, leading to the resignation of seven house surgeons and one medicine specialist.