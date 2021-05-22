Death rate among kids less during second wave than first in Punjab

Children and youngsters were affected less during the second wave of coronavirus in Punjab than the first last year as far as death rate is concerned, reveals an analysis of the data of the state health department till April-end.

The state government, however, claims to have started making preparations amid concerns that the third wave of the pandemic may attack kids more.

In the second wave till April 30, the case fatality ratio (CFR) in the 0-14 age group is 0.1% against 0.4% in the first wave (till December 31, 2020), according to the age-wise analysis of the positive patients.

“In the 11-20 age group, the CFR in the second wave is 0.3% as compared to 0.9% in the first wave. Deaths in this age group in the first wave were more,” said state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

However, positivity rate (number of persons detected positive against those tested) in the 0-10 age group during the second wave is 2% against 1.8% in the first wave.

The Punjab government on Thursday announced to start “mission mode” preparedness to tackle the third wave by setting up special treatment facilities for children.

Taking stock of the Covid situation in the state, the chief minister has directed the state expert group headed by former PGIMER director Dr KK Talwar to look into all aspects and get training modules prepared for the health department.

“Kids are considered to be the safe from the virus because of the natural protection they enjoy because of different reasons. What will make them more prone to the virus in the third wave is that a large number of adults would have got vaccinated by that time. Also, the way the virus is mutating, we don’t know how it will target different age groups. It’s better we get prepared for every eventuality,” said Dr Talwar.