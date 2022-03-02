Debris cleared, traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
The 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with outside world, was restored for traffic on Tuesday, said officials
“The national highway was opened for traffic this morning after a day-long closure owing to a massive landslide in Udhampur district where a hill has sunk,” said officials.
While light motor vehicles were allowed from both sides of the highway this morning, heavy vehicles were moving only from Srinagar to Jammu.
SSP, traffic, National Highway, Shabir Malik said, “Commuters are advised not to travel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway without confirming the status of the road from traffic control units at Jammu, Ramban and Srinagar in view of the inclement weather forecast by the MeT department.”
“However, on Wednesday, light motor vehicles (passenger) and private cars shall be allowed from Jammu and Srinagar, subject to fair weather and better road conditions,” he added.
The LMVs and private cars from Nagrota shall be allowed from 8 am to 12 pm, from Jakheni in Udhampur from 9 am to 1 pm, and from Navyug Tunnel (Qazigund side) 8 am to 12 pm.
No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timings.
Similarly, heavy motor vehicles and load carriers shall be allowed from Jakheni in Udhampur towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on the highway.
Security forces are advised not to ply against advisory in view of traffic congestion on the highway.
They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status.
