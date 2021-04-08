Decks cleared for domestic airport on air force land in Ambala

Ambala Decks have been cleared for the domestic airport project in Ambala Cantonment with an agreement between the district administration and the defence ministry for using air force land, officials said on Wednesday.

The project was lingering for almost two years over the land. Officials in a meeting at the Air Force Station on Tuesday discussed and mutually agreed on the land for the project and the location of gates. As per a statement issued by the administration, the air force officials have agreed upon allowing land next to Mama-Bhanja Peer on the Jagadhri Road to be used for the project.

“It has been agreed that one gate will open on the Jagadhri road and the other inside the station, so that the flight operations from the air force strip could take place safely,” the statement read.

Ambala being a sensitive zone due to the presence of large army apparatus and force, the land selection was lingering for quite some time, especially after Rafale jets were stationed here last year.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said other than district revenue officials, representatives of the Airport Authority of India and Cantonment Board were also part of the meeting. The DC had inspected the land in Garnala, Barnala and other adjoining villages of the station last year. He also held several meetings with the defence officials to resolve the issue.

On February 23, Haryana home minister and local MLA Anil Vij had met defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the issue. This was his third such meeting. On Wednesday, Vij said there will be a transfer of nearly 15 acres near the station and the construction will be done by the ministry of civil aviation, after necessary approvals.

“The airport has already been cleared under Udaan-3.0 scheme by the ministry and I expect that the flight operations for Lucknow and Srinagar will start within two years,” he said.