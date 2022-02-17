Deep Sidhu cremated in Ludhiana; followers seek probe into accident

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was cremated in Ludhiana’s Tharike village on Wednesday as hundreds of his followers turned up to bid adieu to him. However, key leaders of major political parties and farmers’ unions gave it a miss.

Various Sikh organisations attending the cremation raised slogans in favour of Khalistan. They said it was not an accident, but a planned murder, which should be probed. Family members of Sidhu haven’t issue any statement in this regard.

Sidhu’s family friends said he was returning from Delhi to take part in an election campaign when he met with the accident.

He was campaigning for Simranjit Singh Mann in Amargarh constituency from where the latter is contesting. Mann said the untimely death of Sidhu was a jolt to the Sikh community.

Akali candidate from Gill constituency Darshan Singh Shivalik, Sunny Kainth of the Lok Insaf Party (LIP) and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Baljit Singh Daduwal were among those present at the cremation.

The Haryana Police have registered a case against the truck driver involved in the accident in which Sidhu died, officials said on Wednesday. The 37-year-old actor, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, was killed on Tuesday evening after his SUV hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Sonepat district.

He was travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda, around 25 km from Singhu border, the epicentre of last year’s farmers’ protest against farm laws.

(With inputs from PTI)

