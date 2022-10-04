Deepti Naval inaugurates Chitkara University’s psychology programme

A new psychology programme was inaugurated at Chitkara University on Monday.

The programme was inaugurated by renowned actor Deepti Naval, psychodramatist Magdalene Jeyarathnam , and handwriting analyst Rajesh Kothari.

Naval spoke about the affinity between psychology and theatre. She said knowledge of psychology helps actors to have a better approach to their characters.

Jeyarathnam, an expressive arts therapist, psychodramatist and founder of East West Centre facilitated new joined students in gaining a deeper insight and enhancing their self-awareness through action methods and experiential exercises of Psychodrama.

Besides this, a session by a handwriting analyst, helped the pupils explore their strengths and learning how personality can be shaped through changing handwriting for personal and professional success. The esteemed guest speakers applauded Chitkara University for developing a highly industry oriented psychology programme with a dynamic and research ingrained curriculum, aiming to develop highly competent, ethical and employable individuals.

The applied psychology programmes (Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts) aims to not only provide disciplinary knowledge but also empower students with hands-on experience and skills pertaining to psychological testing, assessment and counselling. The students after completing the programme would be able to use skills in specific areas related to their chosen specialisation, whether cognitive, industrial-organisational, counselling, health, educational, social, community . On the other hand, the clinical psychology programmes (bachelor of science and master of science) have been designed to keep pace with the disciplinary advances in the field of psychology. With the goal of acquiring specialised knowledge, the programme will allow students to nurture their academic interest in clinical psychology, along with personal growth and awareness. The courses will enable aspiring mental health professionals to develop the necessary skills and competencies required for practising as clinical psychologists.

In her address, Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, said, “The university will be preparing highly skilled psychologists for the healthcare sector in the desirable competencies, innovative theoretical approaches and techniques. All the programmes in psychology at our campus are enthused with the spirit of interdisciplinary growth and to help students to conduct guided academic inquiries and empirical research in the chosen area of specialisation.”