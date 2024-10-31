‘Defamatory’ statements against CM’s OSD : Court passes restraining order against Majithia

The court of civil judge (senior division) Rahul Garg on Wednesday passed an interim order restraining senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia from making defamatory statements against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh, across any public platform. Rajbir Singh had then issued a legal notice to Majithia, demanding a written apology within 48 hours and also sought compensation for defaming him. (HT File)

“The defendants (Bikram Singh Majithia and others) are hereby restrained from issuing defamatory, false, unverified/unauthenticated statements on their social media accounts and further, they are hereby restrained from publishing the said unverified/unauthenticated contents made by the defendants against the plaintiff, till further orders,” said the court.

Majithia had accused Rajbir Singh of transferring large sums of money to Canada and Australia through illegal channels. He had also called upon the Centre to issue a look out notice against Singh and hinted that he might flee from the country.

Rajbir Singh had then issued a legal notice to Majithia, demanding a written apology within 48 hours and also sought compensation for defaming him.

In the petition filed before the Chandigarh court, Rajbir Singh had stated that the allegations by Majithia caused immense damage to him and also the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which is the constitutional authority where the plaintiff is working as OSD to the chief minister.