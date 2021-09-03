Defunct loo facility forces 150 families in Ambala to defecate in open

The only community toilet catering to at least 150 families living in a slum near Amba market of Ambala City is defunct for the past about one year, leaving the users with no other option but to defecate in open.

Almost a kilometre away from deputy commissioner’s office, the facility was built a few years ago, but was renovated early in 2020.

However, soon after its reopening, the sewer line got clogged and the toilet had to be closed for public, Mukesh, a vegetable vendor and a slum dweller, said.

“We were glad to see its restoration, but didn’t know it won’t last long. The renovated toilet functioned merely for two-three months. Young people can manage to walk to use public conveniences almost a kilometre away, but the elderly can’t,” Ashok, another resident of the colony said.

60-year-old Devi Das is among numerous women living in the slums under the flyover leading to district courts, DC office and mini secretariat and are forced to walk up to the railway line early in the morning.

“I’m aged and find it difficult to even walk to the toilet that’s shut now. I always wanted a loo just near our locality, but we don’t have one,” said Das, a widow, who is unable to walk without support.

Mukesh said he had asked former councillor Pawan Aggarwal to resolve their issue, who then told the incumbent ward member Mithun Verma to look into the matter.

“We have already written to the municipal corporation and our application was forwarded to the official concerned in May last year. We were told that the sewer line of the toilet was choked and there was no machine to clean it then,” he added.

Councillor Verma had raised the issue during the zero hour of the second House meeting on August 16. “This is painful to know that the women in slum have to defecate in the open. In response to my issue at the meeting, MC commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata had assured of arranging a community toilet facility at the place,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ambala MC is among 958 urban local bodies having already attained open defecation free plus plus (ODF++) status under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As per the union ministry of housing and urban affairs, ODF++ protocol adds the condition that “A city/ ward/ work circle can be declared as SBM ODF++ city/SBM ODF++ward/SBM ODF++work circle if, at any point of the day, not a single person is found defecating and/or urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained, and faecal sludge/septage and sewage is safely managed and treated, with no discharging and/or dumping of untreated faecal sludge/septage and sewage in drains, water bodies or open areas.”

Advocate Rohit Jain, who has filed a couple of petitions in the court regarding sanitation issues, claimed, “As per the definition, it seems that it is a clear violation of ODF++ status.”

While comments of chief sanitary inspector Madan Lal could not be elicited, MC chief Dhirendra Khadgata refuted the violation claim.

“Though there are one or two more toilets near the area, I will ensure that the problem is resolved within a week,” he added.

“We are looking into the matter which had also come up during the House meeting. The problem pertains to the cleaning of a sewer line by the public health engineering department. I’ve already written to them,” Khadgata said.