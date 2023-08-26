Lack of consensus delays Bains brothers’ induction into BJP

The formal induction of Ludhiana-based ex-MLAs Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Bains into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has further been delayed with senior leaders of the party remaining divided on the matter.

Ludhiana-based ex-MLAs Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Bains. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bains brothers, who were the founders of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), had extended their unconditional support to the BJP during the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, held in May this year. As per BJP insiders, it was almost certain then that the duo would join the party after the elections.

“In fact, the Bains brothers were ready to join the BJP during canvassing itself and the party affairs in-charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also convinced that they join the party,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

The leader further revealed, “At the time, however, the then state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma had put his foot down. It was decided that the party take their support in the polls but delay the matter for a couple of months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many in the BJP also believe that the Bains brothers’ joining issue was one of the reasons why Ashwani Sharma lost his post as the state affairs in-charge.

But even with Sunil Jakhar at the helm now, the party has not been able to reach a consensus on the induction of the brothers.

“The reason is very clear. Even now, a few leaders close to Jakhar, who have political aspirations of their own, are pushing forward the logic that the Bains brothers no longer enjoy the public support that they once did,” said a BJP insider.

Once considered as the defenders of the common man, the reputation of the Bains brothers – Simarjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains – took a severe beating over the years as rape and attempt-to-murder allegations, stilted development and violent clashes pockmarked their 10-year run in the assembly, ultimately culminating in their thumping defeat in the 2022 Punjab polls. While Simarjeet was pushed to the third place with

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

12,720 votes from his stronghold Atam Nagar, his elder brother stood fourth from Ludhiana South seat, managing merely 11,906 votes. Both forfeited their deposits in the polls.

Jakhar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact him. The Bains brothers did not respond to repeated calls and text messages from this correspondent.

A senior BJP leader said the case regarding Bains brothers’ joining has been forwarded to the party high command.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravinder Vasudeva Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.