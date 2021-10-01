Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delay in paddy buying won’t affect growers in south Punjab
chandigarh news

Delay in paddy buying won’t affect growers in south Punjab

Officials say recent rains in Punjab have enhanced moisture level in grains so clear weather will help bring the moisture content to the optimum and improve quality
By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Delayed rains in Punjab and Haryana have paddy growers worried this year due to enhanced moisture level in grains. Experts say clear weather over the next week will bring the moisture content to the optimum level. (HT file photo)

The Centre’s decision to put off the purchase of paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 due to the recent rains is unlikely to impact farmers of south Punjab as officials in the Malwa belt say the bulk arrival of non-basmati varieties in the grain markets starts after that date in any case.

Also read: Punjab CM Channi to meet PM Modi, Congress leaders in Delhi today

Punjab Mandi Board deputy general manager (DGM), Ferozepur division, Kuldeep Singh Brar said on Friday that a few farmers are expected to bring hybrid paddy in the first week, which is not bought by government agencies, but small quantities of parmal rice varieties start arriving in mandis from October 8.

Peak paddy arrival after October 10

“Normally, heavy arrival of PR paddy begins from October 10 and peak arrival season lasts for the next 10 days. We are not expecting any major problem with paddy growers in the division due to the delay in procurement plans. The department has made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free purchase,” said Brar.

RELATED STORIES

Mandi board’s Ferozepur division covers six districts, namely Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

“There is no doubt that the recent rains in Punjab have enhanced moisture level in grains. Clear weather will bring the moisture content to the optimum level and make it a good quality foodgrain,” said a senior functionary of mandi board.

Moga expected to top in paddy yield

According to the deputy director of the state food and civil supplies department,

Mangal Das, this season, south Punjab is expected to produce about 56 lakh metric tonnes of PR varieties.

He said state agencies are expecting 14.5 lakh MT from Moga, the highest arrival among Malwa districts, followed by Bathinda (13.5 lakh MT) and Ferozepur (11.7 lakh MT).

Farm experts expect a bumper crop as paddy did not see any major pest attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amarinder Singh wasn't insulted by Congress, should rethink move: Harish Rawat

Haryana Police use water cannons to disperse farmers in Jhajjar

Punjab deputy CM Randhawa conducts surprise check at police headquarters

Punjab CM Channi to meet PM Modi, Congress leaders in Delhi today
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP