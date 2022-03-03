Delay in transfer of election-duty allowance: Show-cause notice issued to Ludhiana East RO
A show-cause notice has been issued to Ludhiana East returning officer and municipal corporation joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo over delay in transfer of election duty allowance.
Though deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma had on February 16 directed all returning officers to release election duty allowance, but many staffers are yet to receive their dues.
A senior administrative officer, requesting anonymity, said, “To ensure transparency, the Ludhiana East returning officer transferred the funds through bank accounts, rather than giving cash on the spot on election day. An enquiry has been marked in the matter.”
A government school teacher, Tehal Singh, who was appointed presiding officer at a polling booth in Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Rahon Road, said, “We did not get our allowance till Wednesday. We requested the officers to transfer the funds on election day itself, but to no avail. The RO should have paid the election staff in cash.”
Meanwhile, Mahindroo, said while a few returning officers paid in cash, others paid through bank transfers. “I have already written to the bank, and the money will be transferred to their accounts soon. Each penny will be paid to the election staff with absolute transparency,” said Mahindroo.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.