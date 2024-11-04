Menu Explore
Delegation of Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal meets CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 04, 2024 05:46 AM IST

In a statement, the (HSED) stated that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the delegation that the HSGMC elections will be held within two months

A delegation of Haryana Sikh Ekta Dal (HSED) met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Sunday and demanded to hold election of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) at the earliest.

In a statement, the (HSED) stated that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the delegation that the HSGMC elections would be held within two months.

“Chief minister stated that an official announcement (about conducting polls) would soon be made by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Election Commission,” the HSED said.

The delegation said that chief minister also informed them about the state government’s decision that district commissioners have been appointed as nodal officers to facilitate the voter registration process for the Sikh community.

The HSED delegation also demanded to make simple the voter registration process and enact strict law against the sacrilege of Guru Granth.

