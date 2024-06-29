Delhi dairy owner found dead in car on KMP eway in Sonepat, murder case lodged

A 42-year-old dairy owner from Delhi was found shot dead in his car near Sonepat’s Jatheri village on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar of Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar. (Getty image)

According to a Sonepat police spokesman, Suresh Kumar had left his house in Delhi around 9pm on Thursday and the body was found in his car at Jatheri village on Friday morning.

“He sustained two bullets in his head. We have informed his brother about the incident. Suresh had a dispute with his wife and they were living separately. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters and a son,” the spokesman said.

The body was sent to the civil hospital in Sonepat for post-mortem examination. A case of murder was registered against unknown persons on Friday.