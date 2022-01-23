Delhi govt to take decision on Bhullar’s release once legal process gets over: Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the legal process in the case of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Singh Bhullar is going on and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will take a decision on his release once it gets over.

It has been alleged by Sikh bodies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), that Kejriwal is not giving clearance to the permanent release of Bhullar, who is undergoing life imprisonment after the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar where he paid obeisance after being declared the AAP’s CM face, Mann said, “A decision will be taken as and when the process is over.”

On a query about the AAP’s stand on giving Punjab river waters to other states, including Delhi, he said, “Punjab’s waters will remain in the state. Actually, Punjab does not have water. It has lost its groundwater level. The state’s Malwa region may turn into a desert in coming times.”

The statement comes days after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu asked Kejriwal to clear his stand on the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Earlier, when Mann was about to enter the shrine, some Sikh activists attempted to approach him to question him over the issue pertaining to the release of Bhullar. This sent the police into a tizzy as some activists in nihangs’ attire were able to get close to him, breaching his security cover.

Also, members of the Sikh Students Federation (SSF) staged a demonstration at Ram Talai Chowk against Kejriwal and burnt his effigy, accusing him of creating hurdles in the way of Bhullar’s release.

Later, Mann paid obeisance at the Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath temple besides visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

“Besides seeking blessings of God for contesting the battle for Punjab, I came here to pray for brotherhood, harmony and peace in the state. We want to make Punjab a prosperous state again,” he added.

