Delhi HC asks for status, medical report of 1984 riots case convict

The Delhi high court on Monday asked authorities concerned to file the status and medical report of a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict, who has sought interim suspension of sentence for 18 weeks.

A division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon said that it will hear the matter on July 5.

In his plea filed through advocate Dharam Raj Ohlan, convict Naresh Sehrawat urged the court to grant interim suspension of sentence to him for 18 weeks.

Advocate Ohlan told the high court that Sehrawat needs immediate liver and kidney transplants and in these medical conditions, the petitioner needs a special diet and care.

The petitioner said that his medical condition is deteriorating and he is not able to speak, stand and eat properly.

He also said that Sehrawat needs an attendant, which is not possible in jail, and denial of proper treatment puts the life of the petitioner at risk.

On June 1, 2020, the Delhi high court granted relief to Sehrawat and allowed his plea seeking interim suspension of sentence for 12 weeks on medical grounds observing that he is a stage IV kidney patient and is hence highly vulnerable to Covid-19.

Later, it was extended from time to time and at last the appellant Sehrawat had surrendered on April 5, 2021, following the direction issued by the court.

Sehrawat was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court. He, along with Yashpal Singh, were convicted by a trial court for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.

Sherawat and Yashpal were accused of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in the Mahipalpur area of south Delhi during the riots that followed the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.