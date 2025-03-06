Delhi HC upholds extension of DRT Chandigarh presiding officer’s suspension

The Delhi high court has dismissed a writ petition filed by MM Dhonchak, a retired judicial officer and former presiding officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-II, Chandigarh, challenging the extension of his suspension for an additional 180 days. The suspension, initially set to end on November 9, 2024, was extended for another six months. In May 2023, the Supreme Court had rebuked Dhonchak for challenging adverse remarks made by the high court, claiming “harm to his credibility and reputation”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Union ministry of finance had first ordered Dhonchak’s suspension on February 13, 2024, which has since been extended twice. Dhonchak, appointed as the presiding officer of DRT-II on February 20, 2022, faced accusations from the Debt Recovery Tribunal Bar Association of harassing counsels and granting long adjournments. In October 2022, the Punjab and Haryana high court had noted the strained relationship between Dhonchak and the Bar Association, and restrained him from passing any adverse orders. The decision was later modified to allow him to hear pending cases.

In May 2023, the Supreme Court had rebuked Dhonchak for challenging adverse remarks made by the high court, claiming “harm to his credibility and reputation”.