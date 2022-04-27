Delhi Horse Show: NCC cadets brings laurels to GADVASU, Ludhiana
The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), cornered glory in the Delhi Horse Show, held at Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantt, where they bagged five medals in different equestrian events.
The army, paramilitary, police force, private riding clubs, institutes, schools and colleges competed with each other in the event, which featured over 400 horses and 500 competitors from different age groups, ranging from three-year-old to India’s best senior riders.
The GADVASU team participated in the event after a gap of 25 years due to the efforts of commanding officer, Colonel SK Bhardwaj.
While Vikas Garg, a master’s student of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, GADVASU, won bronze medal in cadet team tent pegging and sixth position in cadet hunter trials, Gurarshbir Singh bagged bronze medal in cadet team tent pegging and fourth position in cadet hunter trials. Yuvraj Singh got sixth position in cadet hacks.
Cadet Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and woman cadet Punit Kaur were also part of the team and participated in different events.
Ludhiana group commander, Brigadier JS Ghuman, congratulated the horse riders and the trainers of the unit and motivated them to keep working hard.
Praising the team, vice-chancellor, Inderjeet Singh, said the performance of team will also motivate the junior cadets of the unit to work hard in this field.
Over 500 left homeless as fire at Manesar scrapyard destroys over 100 shanties
Over 500 people were left homeless after a massive fire broke out at in a scrapyard in Sector 6 of IMT Manesar on Monday night, killing a 48-year-old woman and charring over 100 hutments to ashes. Shanti Devi (55), a native of Patna in Bihar, was sleeping when the fire broke out. She came out and was shocked to see that the area engulfed in fire.
240 farmers attend Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign at PAU, Ludhiana
As many as 240 farmers and farm women from different parts of Punjab participated in the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator, Directorate of Extension Education at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University on Tuesday. TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, informed that PABI has trained nearly 100 startups and provided grant-in-aid of over 5 crore to 43 startups.
SC directs Haryana govt to protect Aravallis from further encroachment
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to protect the Aravallis from further encroachment after the Faridabad municipal authority, which cleared slums spread across 150 acres of forest land last year, informed the court about squatters overrunning the land. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar directed the Haryana home secretary to extend all logistical support to the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad.
Student unions oppose proposed three-fold fee hike in SPPU campus courses
Pune: Various student organisations and unions organised a meeting to protest the proposed three-fold hike in courses conducted on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus. Students Helping Hand organisation, president, Kuldeep Ambekar, said, “Many students are working at various places or at the university's earn and learn scheme to support themselves. They cannot afford to pay such high fees.”
SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya
PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.
