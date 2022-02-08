Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi man held after 3,600 bottles of liquor seized in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Delhi man held after 3,600 bottles of liquor seized in Chandigarh

According to Chandigarh Police, the illicit liquor recovered from the Delhi man’s SUV was meant to be supplied in Punjab, which goes to the polls on February 20
The illicit liquor was recovered from an SUV, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, after it was stopped for checking. (HT Photo/Representative Image)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police crime branch arrested a Delhi man after 3,600 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his SUV in the Industrial Area, Phase 2. According to police, the liquor was meant to be supplied in Punjab, which goes to the polls on February 20.

The accused has been identified as Shrawan Kumar, 40. The recoveries were made from his Mahindra Bolera, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, after it was stopped for checking at a special naka on Monday.

The crime branch team found 300 boxes containing 3,600 bottles of countrymade liquor in the SUV. Kumar was arrested as he could not produce any permit or licence to carry the liquor, which belonged to Naina, Jolt and Hi-speed brands.

Initially, the suspect had claimed that the liquor was to be supplied to a shop in Chandigarh, but he failed to produce any document to support his claim. A case under the Excise Act was registered at the police station in Sector 31. Kumar was later granted bail.

