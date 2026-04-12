Delhi resident arrested for Jhajjar financier’s murder

With the arrest of a person from Noida, Jhajjar police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder of a 26-year-old financier at his office in Dighal village. Sahil Ahlawat, alias Sonu, was shot dead by three Scorpio-borne assailants at 11 am on April 8.

Accused Shivam in police custody. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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Jhajjar DCP Dhaarna Yadav said accused Shivam, a resident of Delhi, is a BA dropout and has worked for a private company. The DCP said the murder was the result of personal enmity. According to her, the murder was planned by two persons — Yogi and Sandeep, both from Dighal village — as victim Sahil had circulated a video on social media showing Yogi being thrashed, with intention of humiliating him. Both included Shivam in their plan to kill the financier, she said.

“The black Scorpio used in the crime was recovered from Machhrauli village in the district. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other attackers,” she added.

The investigators are verifying the authenticity of a social media post that mentioned Rohit Godara gang taking murder responsibility. The social media post on April 9 mentioned the involvement of Zora Dabas, Naveen boxer Goripur and Mahender Delana of Godara gang. The post further mentioned, “Sonu gave money to poor people at a rate of interest ranging between 10-20%. Upon failure to repay, he grabbed land and houses of poor persons. Six months ago, Sonu was told to not harass poor people.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, the victim’s family members denied the role of any gang, saying, “ the murder was executed by Sandeep and Yogi by hiring assailants.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the victim’s family members denied the role of any gang, saying, “ the murder was executed by Sandeep and Yogi by hiring assailants.” {{/usCountry}}

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