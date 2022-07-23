Delhi should adopt Punjab model, says Capt Amarinder after NITI Aayog report

Former chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said that he stood vindicated with repeated surveys by reputed neutral and independent agencies showing Punjab having done exceptionally well in various fields like education, business, investment or innovation, during his tenure. Capt Amarinder was reacting to the latest NITI Aayog report where Punjab had progressed four steps in the category of India Innovative Index 2021, while in comparison Delhi had come down by one step in the category of Union territories.

The former CM added, as per the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report released earlier, Punjab was among the top best seven states in the country, far ahead of Delhi.

He also referred to the union education ministry’s National Education Survey in which Punjab bagged the top rank in education, while Delhi fared badly on this parameter.

Amarinder said Punjab will also fare better than other states if a survey on healthcare, particularly during Covid period, is done.

Taunting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming to adopt Delhi Model in Punjab, he told them that they should better adopt Punjab Model in Delhi to arrest the slide in all spheres of development, including education and healthcare, which the AAP has been claiming as its flagship models of development.

