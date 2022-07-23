Delhi should adopt Punjab model, says Capt Amarinder after NITI Aayog report
Former chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday said that he stood vindicated with repeated surveys by reputed neutral and independent agencies showing Punjab having done exceptionally well in various fields like education, business, investment or innovation, during his tenure. Capt Amarinder was reacting to the latest NITI Aayog report where Punjab had progressed four steps in the category of India Innovative Index 2021, while in comparison Delhi had come down by one step in the category of Union territories.
The former CM added, as per the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report released earlier, Punjab was among the top best seven states in the country, far ahead of Delhi.
He also referred to the union education ministry’s National Education Survey in which Punjab bagged the top rank in education, while Delhi fared badly on this parameter.
Amarinder said Punjab will also fare better than other states if a survey on healthcare, particularly during Covid period, is done.
Taunting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming to adopt Delhi Model in Punjab, he told them that they should better adopt Punjab Model in Delhi to arrest the slide in all spheres of development, including education and healthcare, which the AAP has been claiming as its flagship models of development.
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, district coordinator of Childline, Dr Anju Bajpai said. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class 10 results released on Friday. It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years.
CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country
With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls.
Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “We should strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement,” he said.
Haryana government school students still await free textbooks
Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. A Class 7 student from Hisar, Sujata Jaglan, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.
