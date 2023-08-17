Delhi-Katra Expressway: FIR registered against the construction company for culpable homicide for worker’s death

Two days after a 55-year-old worker died after being stuck in a 70 feet deep borewell for more than 49 hours, the district police have booked the director and site engineer of a Jaipur-based construction company for culpable homicide.

Construction work is in full swing of the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway. (ANI)

The deceased, identified as Suresh Kumar, had gotten stuck in the borewell after he, along with another technical engineer Pawan Kumar, had climbed down the pit to free a part of the boring machine that got stuck, as part of the ongoing construction for the Delhi-Katra Expressway.

The incident took place at the construction site near Jalandhar’s Basrampur village. The case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Satyawan at Kartarpur police station.

However, police have not named the employees booked but have only mentioned designations as director and site engineer of a private company named Balaji Corporation.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that the company officials allegedly made his brother go into the borewell without any safety gear, including a belt and oxygen cylinder, due to which his brother died. Suresh hailed from Haryana’s Jind and was trapped in the borewell after sand fell on him.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Authority of India (NHAI) tried for almost 40 hours to rescue him.