Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to boost industrial growth in Nuh: Khattar

Following the inauguration of the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the project will create various employment opportunities for the youth of this region and hoped that now the industry will establish a base in Nuh district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section from Dausa in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Khattar said the country’s longest expressway that passes through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts of Haryana is a new chapter added in the development of road infrastructure during “Azadi ka Amrit Kaal”.

“Nuh is an aspirational district of Haryana where the first phase of this expressway was inaugurated today. Now industries will look forward to establishing their base in Nuh due to the construction of this expressway. And this project will create various employment opportunities for the youth of this region,” Khattar said in a statement.

Khattar participated in the inauguration ceremony through video conference from the Hilalpur toll plaza located on the state border on this expressway. Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union ministers of state, Rao Inderjit Singh and General VK Singh (retd), and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala were also present on this occasion.

Khattar said that it is remarkable that infrastructure is being developed at a rapid pace and that this type of infrastructure will lead to the economic progress of the country. He said this project will benefit people of Haryana. He also expressed gratitude to the Union road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari.

Prior to the inauguration, Khattar along with Union minister Gadkari inspected the control room at the traffic management centre set up under the automated traffic management system on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sohna in Gurugram district.

Dushyant said that the inauguration of the first part of this historic Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will highly benefit the people of the state. He said that due to the strengthening of infrastructure, the development will accelerate and in the coming years, Gurugram, Nuh and Faridabad will be greatly benefited by the growth of the e-commerce business.

The near 1,380-km-long eight-lane expressway from Delhi to Mumbai will cover 129 km through Haryana.

The expressway will be operational in 2024 and to encourage water conservation. More than 2,000 water recharging points have also been made at a distance of 500 meters on the expressway, an official spokesperson said, adding during the construction of the expressway, 10,000 trees were saved and more than 20 lakh saplings were planted on both sides.