Delimitation Commission to meet public delegations in Jammu, Srinagar next month

The Delimitation Commission will be meeting public delegations in Jammu and Srinagar next month on separate days.

In a communication, the Delimitation Commission has decided to hold public sittings at Jammu and Srinagar on April 4 and 5.

The commission has so far received 409 suggestions or objections to its draft proposal of assembly and parliamentary constituencies. The commission had sought suggestions and objections from people till March 21.

The commission in its fresh notification said that all the objections and suggestions are under consideration. “The commission has decided to hold public sittings in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to hear the suggestions/objections, as received from the persons with reference to its draft proposals published on March 14, 2022, in the Central and union territory gazettes as well as in local newspapers. Those who have raised objections and are desirous to present their matter before the Commission,” reads the notification of the Commission.

The Commission will be meeting people/ delegations in Jammu province on April 4 at the Convention Centre where delegations from Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Samba and Jammu have been given time for an appointment. While the delegations and individuals of Kashmir districts -Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara and Baramulla will meet the Commission at SKICC Srinagar on April 5.

Earlier, the Delimitation Commission on March 3 released the draft report for public remarks, the Commission had sought objections and suggestions from the people of Jammu and Kashmir before March 21, which will be considered by the panel in its public sitting on March 28 and 29. However, the date of public sitting was rescheduled.

There wasn’t much difference between the first and second draft proposals that were given to associate members of the commission, but in the new report, names of some assembly constituencies have been kept the same as they were in the erstwhile state. For example, the Habba Kadal constituency’s name was changed in the second draft proposal, but has been kept the same in the new report.