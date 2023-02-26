Demanding administrative control: Govt computer teachers hold state-level protest in Jalandhar

Demanding that their services be brought directly under the state education department, government computer teachers from across Punjab held a protest in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The protesters alleged that before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party had assured to fulfil all their demands but as their pleas have fallen on deaf ears so far. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protesters alleged that before coming to power, the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) had assured to fulfil all their demands but as their pleas have fallen on deaf ears so far.

The teachers organised protest march across the city before blocking Jyoti Chowk here.

During the protest, the vehicle of local MLA Raman Arora got also stuck in the jam following which the protestors gheraoed his car. Arora met the protestors and assured them of scheduling their meeting with top officials of education department .

Baljinder Singh Fatehpur, state president of computer teachers’ union, said for past 17 years, they are presently working under education department’s Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES) due to which they are deprived of several government service benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before 2022 state assembly elections, we were assured that services will be merged into state education department but nothing has been done so far. Instead of fulfilling our demands, the political parties were making lame excuses and assurances have been given since government recruited us 17 years ago,” Baljinder said. He added that they are seeking government implementation of Punjab service rule, 6th pay commission and jobs to next of kin on compassionate grounds in case of death.

“More than 100 computer teachers had died in the past 17 years but the government had neither given any financial support to their families nor given jobs to their kin after their death,” he said.