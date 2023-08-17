Chandigarh: Cab, auto drivers extend hunger strike

Demanding increased security measures for cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, the Cab Auto Union Front has extended its ongoing hunger strike at the rally ground in Sector 25.

Tricity drivers during the protest at rally ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the strike was to end on August 15. Since August 10, two leaders from the front have been on hunger strike, while hundreds of members have halted cab and auto-rickshaw services in solidarity, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Front’s president Inderbhan Singh said they were united in support of their demand for a safer working environment: “It’s not just about security, we are also facing financial issues due to unfair commission structures, taxation complexities and high rental costs.”

The strike, meanwhile, continues to impact residents’ daily routine. With approximately 8,000 cabs serving the region, professionals, students, senior citizens, tourists and shoppers are all feeling the pinch of limited commuting options and inflated fares.

On inconvenience caused to passengers, Singh said nearly 60% cabs will return to work from Thursday, while 40% will continue to remain off roads from 10 am to 5 pm. “We are not only protesting for our rights, but also for the safety of commuters. We believe that both drivers and passengers will benefit from better security measures and transparent regulations,” he said.

