Dengue outbreak: Two teens die in Lalru, take Mohali toll to six

Two children, aged 14 and 16, succumbed to dengue in Lalru on Tuesday, taking the death toll in Mohali district to six in a month.

Four of these deaths have been reported in just five days this October. Earlier, three deaths had been reported in September, but one has been ruled out.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district has recorded six deaths while 141 confirmed dengue cases have surfaced in the past one month. On Tuesday alone, 35 new cases were confirmed while 147 suspected cases were reported.

“We have an alarming situation at our hands for which anti-dengue drives have already been started. We need full cooperation of the residents,” she said.

A mosquito-borne viral disease, dengue is spread through the bite of the female aedes aegypti. The cases mostly start rising during monsoon and peak between September and November.

The civil surgeon said inspection, spray and awareness campaign has been going on continuously across the district since March, wherein 13 health department teams have surveyed 1.47 lakh houses and other places. Mosquito larvae were found at 2,560 premises and challans were issued to the violators, she said.