Dengue soars in Mohali, 80% of this year’s cases in September alone

Even as September saw the Covid-19 cases waning in the tricity, dengue cases spiked to the highest since the beginning of the year.

Mohali district has been hit the hardest, with 344, or 80%, of the 432 dengue cases all year surfacing in September alone. In contrast, 471 dengue cases were reported last year.

The district also lost two residents to the viral infection in the first three days of October – a nine-year-old boy from Adarsh Colony in Balongi and a 20-year-old man from Zirakpur.

Last month, too, a 35-year-old policeman from in Dera Bassi had succumbed due to the disease, taking the district’s toll to three this year.

While Chandigarh and Panchkula aren’t as affected and have reported no fatality due to dengue, both also saw the cases rise rapidly in September. The month accounts for 59 (75%) of the 78 cases in the UT this year, and 65 (93%) of the 70 cases in Panchkula.

Stating that the health department had increased surveillance and testing, Mohali’s district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra said, “The maximum cases are surfacing in Phase 7, Balongi and Saidpur village in Dera Bassi. Residents are urged to take precautions as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes dengue, breeds till the end of November.”

Private hospitals to report all suspected cases

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur has asked private hospitals to gear up and cooperate with the health department to fight dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the district.

According to health officials, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test facility was a must to detect dengue cases as simple card-based testing may lead to false results.

Therefore, all private hospitals and labs need to report any suspected or confirmed dengue cases to the health department for immediate remedial measures. “There are three labs for confirmation of dengue fever at government hospitals in Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi,” Dr Kaur said.

She also warned private hospitals and laboratories against overcharging dengue patients for tests and treatment, and said patients can contact the helpline 104 for complaints and queries.

Early detection crucial

Health experts fear that the combination of dengue and Covid-19 can intensify the severity of both infections, as there is no specific drug for both, and the treatment mostly depends on clinical conditions and symptoms.

“Since Covid and dengue have common symptoms, people must get tested for both the diseases as early detection can help them recover better. Covid is also not over yet and people must adhere to safety protocols,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, health services, Chandigarh, adding that no case of co-infection had so far been seen in the UT.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar urged residents to ensure vector-control measures at their houses and locality. She said the district education officer had also been told to sensitise schoolchildren regarding preventive measures in the school assembly.